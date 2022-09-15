On Wednesday, 14 September 2022, the Andhra Pradesh Police destroyed illegal liquor worth over Rs 5 crores in Vijayawada, currently NTR District. As per Kanthi Rana Tata, Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, the crushed bottles measured up to 2,000 litres of liquor. The act was carried out under the supervision of senior district and state police personnel.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh tops India in attracting industrial investments; ₹40,361 crores in seven months

To eliminate the illegal transportation of liquor from other states to Andhra Pradesh, the state police have been conducting surprise checks frequently in several cities. Similar to this incident, over 66,000 bottles of liquor were previously destroyed in Kurnool, estimated to be Rs 2 crores in worth. In June, over 33,000 bottles of illegally transported liquor bottles worth Rs 80 lakhs were destroyed in Eluru by the AP Police.

The liquor bottles that were destroyed yesterday in Nandigama, NTR District, were transported from Telangana, as per AP Police.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more interesting updates.