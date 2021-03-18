In a landslide, of an unprecedented scale, the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday, swept to power in the municipal corporation elections across the state. Registering a thumping majority, the ruling YSRCP won 11 out of 12 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). While there were a lot of speculations about the mayoral candidates, the YSRC Party cadre remained tight-lipped about the decision. Bringing curtains down on the suspense, the list of candidates, elected as Mayors along with Deputy Mayors of the 11 corporations in Andhra Pradesh, has been announced on Thursday.

It may be noted that as many as seven female corporators have been appointed as Mayors in the state. Notably, Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari has been elected as the new Mayor of Visakhapatnam, and Vijaya Lakshmi has been given the charge of the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation. Likewise, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will be led by Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi. On the other hand, the results to the Eluru Municipal Corporation have been put on hold on the directions of the High Court following the filing of a petition alleging discrepancies in the voters’ list.

List of 11 elected Mayors in Andhra Pradesh municipal elections:

Sl. No. Name of Corporation Elected Mayor Party 1 Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation V Vijaya Lakshmi YSRCP 2 Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation G Hari Venkata Kumari YSRCP 3 Vijayawada Municipal Corporation R Bhagya Lakshmi YSRCP 4 Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation M Venkateswaramma YSRCP 5 Guntur Municipal Corporation K Manohar Naidu YSRCP 6 Ongole Municipal Corporation G Sujatha YSRCP 7 Tirupati Municipal Corporation Dr. Sirisha YSRCP 8 Chittoor Municipal Corporation S Amuda YSRCP 9 Anantapur Municipal Corporation Wasim Saleem YSRCP 10 Kadapa Municipal Corporation Suresh Babu YSRCP 11 Kurnool Municipal Corporation BY Ramaiah YSRCP

The municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh took place on 10 March 2021. The results of the local body elections were declared on 14 March after counting the polled votes. It may be noted that the polls were held after two years of the YSRCP governance. The ruling party claims all credit to the welfare schemes of the AP Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.