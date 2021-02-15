The State Election Commission (SEC), on Monday, has issued a notification to conduct the elections at municipal corporations and municipalities/Nagar panchayats in Andhra Pradesh. It may be noted that the municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh would be held on 10 March, almost a year after the SEC suspended the process for the polls mid-way, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press note, the SEC shared, “The Commission reviewed the situation and decided that the situation is conducive for conducting elections to local bodies.” According to the notification issued by the SEC, the counting of votes polled in the elections to 12 Municipal Corporations, including Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), and 75 Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats would be taken up on 14 March. With the issue of notification, the model code of conduct has come into force in the urban areas across the state with effect from 15 February. Reportedly, the code of conduct will remain until the completion of the election process.

It was decided to resume the paused election process of Urban Local Bodies from the stage where it was stopped last year. In other words, the municipal elections of Andhra Pradesh will commence from the withdrawal of the candidature stage. The withdrawal of candidature will begin on 2 March and conclude on 3 March until 3 PM. On the same day, the final list of contesting candidates will be announced. The municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh will take place on 10 March and repolling, if any, will be held on 13 March. The results of the local body elections will be declared on 14 March after counting the polled votes.

It may be recalled that the panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh are also underway. The polls began on 9 February and will go on till 21 February in four phases.