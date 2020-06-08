The Andhra Pradesh State Government has granted permission to ply buses within districts starting from 8 June while restrictions are still in place on the inter state travel, Principal Secretary for Transport and Nodal Officer for the COVID-19 control room MT Krishna Babu, stated that travel restrictions will continue to be enforced at the checkposts along the inter state borders apart from railway stations and airports. He further said that all those entering Andhra Pradesh via road will have to undergo tests to ascertain their health conditions. People incoming from the six ‘high-risk’ states- Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu- will be placed under compulsory quarantine for a week. The precautions are being taken owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh.

Further, the official discouraged citizens from traveling unless it is an emergency. As per the rules, all passengers wishing to enter Andhra Pradesh via road must register their requests on the ‘Spandana’ website for prior permissions. Registrations can also be done at railway stations, airports and border checkposts. Addressing the readiness to commence inter state travel, Mr Krishna Babu stated that the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation is ready to resume services from various districts to Hyderabad. These buses will be ready to ply, once permissions are granted from the Telangana State Government.

Meanwhile, DGP Gautam Sawang dismissed reports that claimed the removal of checkposts at Andhra Pradesh borders. Stating that the surveillance will continue to be operational in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, the top cop appealed to citizens to stay away from fake news being circulated on social media, and verify with concerned authorities.

The COVID-19 total in Andhra Pradesh rose to 4659 on Sunday with 199 more individuals testing positive. The death toll increased to 75 with two more deaths being registered.