Andhra Pradesh IAS officers get new postings

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has appointed new postings for a number of IAS officers. Certain officials had been awaiting new posts since the inception of the new State Government. The reshuffle has been put into action in an order issued by Andhra Pradesh State Chief Secretary, L V Subrahmanyam (IAS). The following transfers and postings are ordered with immediate effect:

Ajay Jain (IAS) has been posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Housing Department in place of G. Ananatha Ramu (IAS) who is directed to report to the Government in General Administration Department for further posting. Mr. Jain is also given the additional charge of the post of Vice Chairman & Managing Director (VC&MD), A.P. Housing Corporation.

Kantilal Dande (IAS) is posted as Secretary to Government (FP & Sugar), Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce Department. Siddharth Jain (IAS) is posted as Commissioner & Inspector General, Stamps & Registrations.

Bhanu Prakash Yeturu (IAS) has his services placed at the disposal of the Agriculture & Cooperation Department to post him as Vice Chairman & Managing Director (VC&MD), A.P. Warehousing Corporation Limited.

P.Usha Kumari (IAS) is posted as Commissioner, AYUSH in place of P.A.Shoba (IAS) whose services are at the disposal of the Tribal Welfare Department to post her as Vice Chairman & Managing Director (VC&MD), Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC).

She, in turn, will replace T. Babu Rao Naidu, (IAS) who is now posted as Special Commissioner, Rehabilitation & Resettlement. This is in place of G. Rekha Rani (IAS), now posted as Special Commissioner, Labour.

As part of the reshuffling of IAS officers in Andhra Pradesh, Sarada Devi (IAS) is posted as Special Commissioner, Minorities Welfare. Dr. Cherukuri Sreedhar (IAS) is posted as Joint Secretary, O/o Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Andhra Pradesh.

Lathkar Shrikesh Balajirao, (IAS) has his services placed at the disposal of Agriculture & Cooperation Department to post him as Managing Director, MARKFED and AGROs. Sumit Kumar (IAS) has his services placed at the disposal of Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce Department to post him as Managing Director, A.P State Fibernet Ltd.

Muttimbaku Abhishikth Kishore (IAS) has his services placed at the disposal of Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department to post him as Commissioner, Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation, Rajahmundry.

Nanda Kishore Mullangi (IIS) has his services placed at the disposal of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Department to post him as Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh Technological Services (APTS).

D. Vasudeva Reddy (IRTS) has his services placed at the disposal of Revenue (Excise) Department to post him as Managing Director, Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited.

M. Madhusudhana Reddy (IRAS) has his services placed at the disposal of Industries, Infrastructure, Investment and Commerce Department to post him as Vice Chairman & Managing Director (VC&MD), Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation.

Ramakrishna V.(IRS) is posted as Special Commissioner, Intermediate Education & Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education. N. Chandra Mohan Reddy (IFS) has his services placed in full additional charge of the post of Managing Director, A.P Urban Finance, Infrastructure Development Corporation (APUFIDC), until further orders.