GVMC Commissioner proposes a weekly ‘dry day’ in Visakhapatnam

The rise of seasonal fevers has become a cause of concern, to the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials. In a press note, released on 13 September 2019, the GVMC Commissioner, G. Srijana, urged the Visakhapatnam citizens to observe a ‘dry day’, at least once a week, to combat mosquito breeding.

As part of the ‘dry day’, the city residents will have to maintain their surroundings in a dry state without giving scope for mosquito breeding. Discussing the root cause, the Commissioner opined that viral fevers including malaria, dengue and chikungunya are prevalent, due to stagnated water pools, in our surroundings. The mosquito breeding can be prevented by keeping the empty bins, flower pots, water barrels, and other containers dry, in our houses, she added.

According to the press note, a decline of viral fevers by 85% was observed, when compared to 2018, due to the awareness created in this regard. Though there was a decline, a number of cases are being reported, since July. In order to address the situation, GVMC has been taking preventive measures to curb the vector-borne diseases.

Sharing the action plan, G. Srijana stated, “the Malaria workers have been carrying out fogging, and spraying, operations. Also, they have been visiting door-to-door to spread awareness, in regard to mosquito control measures, in each ward of Visakhapatnam, Bheemili and Anakapalle”.