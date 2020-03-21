Pedalandariki Illu: AP Govt to distribute House Pattas on Ambedkar Jayanti

In a letter addressing the Principal Secretary to Government (Revenue (Land-I) Department, Andhra Pradesh), the State Election Commissioner (SEC), N Ramesh Kumar, stated that in the light of the judgment delivered by Supreme Court of India, on 18.03.2020, the AP State Government can continue the “Pedalandariki Illu” Programme, for which the State Election Commission has no objection.

Under the “Pedalandariki Illu” Programme, around 26.6 lakh beneficiaries will get house site title deeds. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, held a review meeting and it was disclosed that the distribution of housing site pattas has been postponed as the state is currently taking steps to prevent the novel coronavirus. The housing site pattas will be distributed on April 14, Ambedkar Jayanthi Day. The CM also said that the distribution of the house site pattas, to the beneficiaries, will not happen in one go. Social distancing will have to be maintained and the sites will be shown accordingly.

Visakhapatnam District Collector, Vinay Chand (IAS), who participated in a video conference, appraised the Chief Minister that 100 percent of the land in the rural area of the district was acquired and 96 percent of the land was underway. 98.55 percent of the layouts have been completed. 95.54 percent of the plots were allotted via a lottery system. It has been revealed that 3,814 acres of land have been acquired in the city of Vishakhapatnam and 52 lakh people have been allotted. He also said that 2,600 acres of land have been paved and 450 machines are being used, day and night, to complete the work so that the trees can be planted. Allocation of houses will be carried out transparently and the beneficiaries will be informed. The Collecter informed the CM that the layouts will be readied in the rural areas by 25 March and in the GVMC range by 5 April.

District SP, Attada Bapuji, GVMC Incharge Commissioner, Eshwara Rao, Joint Collectors, L Siva Shankar and M Venugopalareddy and GVMC Additional Commissioner, Mana Manjeer Jilani Samoon, were also present at the video conference.