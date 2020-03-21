Janata Curfew: All you need to know about India’s move to fight COVID-19

On Thursday, the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, addressed the nation in view of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. The crux of his live telecast was an appeal made to people across India. The Prime Minister urged all countrymen to conduct, and follow, a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, 22 March, from 7 AM to 9 PM. All citizens have been asked to stay at home on the mentioned date between the given timings.

PM Modi urged people not to move out of their homes for any purpose of work, pleasure or social obligations. This should be the first of its kind of curfew that the people of India should impose on themselves willingly and follow diligently.

He also requested all the state governments, organisations like the NCC and NSS, which are led by youth, civil society and other organisations, to actively encourage citizens to follow ‘Janata Curfew’ and stay inside their homes.

As a required domino effect, the Prime Minister appealed that everyone call and inform at least 10 other people every day about the ‘Janata Curfew’ as well as the measures to prevent the spreading of coronavirus.

Mr. Modi has also asked all citizens to take part in thanking all the medical fraternity, who have been working day in and out at hospitals and public places like airports. He requested all citizens to applaud the services extended by doctors, nurses, hospital staff, airlines’ staff, the cleanliness staff, those who deliver food, those who drive railways, bus or autorickshaws, government officials, policemen, and the media. Terming them as ‘Rashtra Rakshaks’, PM Modi said that the country was indebted to their services.

The Prime Minister urged citizens to stand in the balconies at 5 PM on 22nd March and clap, beat drums, and make any sort of harmless loud noise, for five minutes as a gesture of expressing gratitude to such people.

While closing, the Premier hinted that this curfew will determine whether such measures can be taken again in case drastic measures come into demand.

In view of Janata Curfew, the Government of Andhra Pradesh issued the following Instructions:

1. People are advised not to come outside from their homes from 7 AM to 9 PM on 22.03.2020.

2. All shops may be asked to be closed except essential services like dispensaries, medical shops, milk booths.

3. Indian Railways and State Public Transportation have already decided to stop operations from 7 AM to 9 PM. This may be taken note of.

4. All religious institutions may be encouraged to avoid mass gatherings.

5. All medical care establishments shall remain open for emergency care only.

6. The District Collectors shall pass appropriate advisories to implement Janata Curfew in their districts.

7. To advise and encourage the citizens to come out in their balconies/verandas by 5 PM on 22 March and clap for five minutes to express gratitude to the services of the personnel working in essential services. All local authorities shall arrange to blow the siren at 5 PM.

8. All the District Collectors shall convene a meeting with all stakeholders and implement Janata Curfew with full public participation.