Andhra Pradesh has recorded COVID-19 cases in excess of 800 for the second straight day. On Friday, the state reported 837 new cases as the tally rose to 16,934. As per the COVID-19 update by the state’s Health Department, 789 COVID-19 cases of the newly reported ones are from Andhra Pradesh, 46 are from other states while 2 are foreign returnees. The death toll crossed the 200-mark as four in Kurnool, two in Chittoor, one in Krishna, and one in East Godavari succumbed to the infection.

Among those who tested positive for the virus in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, 149 are from Anantapur, 139 are from Prakasam, and 116 are from Kurnool. Coming to the causalities, 73 patients in Kurnool passed away due to COVID-19 so far while Krishna accounted for a total of 68 causalities. Between Thursday and Friday, as many as 38,898 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, the update revealed. With the latest set of tests, the total number of tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh grew to 9,71,611. The total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 9096 while 7632 individuals have been discharged post recovery.

On Friday, the Department of Health offered a clarification on the difference being observed in the COVID-19 positive cases being reported in state and district bulletins. Elaborating on the same, the state’s official handle for COVID-19 tweeted, “The difference in COVID positives number announced in state bulletin & district is because State only announces new positive cases. In districts, there are also test results of people who are undergoing treatment that is tested again as per ICMR guidelines.”