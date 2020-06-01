The COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh continue to rise as the state recorded over 76 new cases in the latest. Out of the total 10,567 samples that were tested over the past 24 hours, 76 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. As per the bulletin released by the Health Department on Monday morning, the total COVID-19 count has reached 3118 in Andhra Pradesh. While 34 patients were discharged, Kurnool district recorded two deaths due to the virus, taking the death toll in the state to 64. Overall, 2169 individuals have been discharged after reporting recovery. 885 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the state.

While the total number of foreign returnees who have tested positive and active for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh is 112. Also, 446 people, from other states, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh while only 249 are active cases on Monday morning.

Visakhapatnam reported 4 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday evening as the district tally rose to 113. The cases have been reported from Kurmannapalem, Chinna Waltair, one from RTC Complex (a wanderer). The fourth COVID-19 case has been admitted at Vikas Junior College Quarantine (Marripalem) in Vizag.

In India, the total number of COVID-19 cases has surpassed the 1.9 lakh mark. While over 90,000 patients have recovered from the infection, about 5394 patients have succumbed to it so far. The country reported a record single day jump with as many as 8392 patients testing positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. With the spike in the cases, India has also become the seventh worst hit country by COVID-19 worldwide