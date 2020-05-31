The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vizag district increased by another 4 as on Sunday evening. With the latest COVID-19 cases, the Visakhapatnam district COVID-19 count rises to 113. One patient in Vizag had earlier passed away due to COVID-19.

Out of the 4 new cases, one COVID-19 positive case was reported from Kurmannapalem, one from Chinna Waltair, one from RTC complex (a wanderer) and the fourth COVID-19 case is admitted at Vikas Junior College Quarantine (Marripalem) in Vizag, thereby taking the district total to 113. Two patients were discharged on Sunday after recovering from the infection in the district. The containment zones have been disinfected with the authorities taking measures to contain any possible spread.

Meanwhile, on the state front, 98 more individuals, of the total 9370 samples that were tested over the past 24 hours, tested positive for COVID-19. As per the bulletin released by the Health Department on Sunday Morning, the total COVID-19 count rises to 3042 in Andhra Pradesh. While 43 patients were discharged, Krishna and Chittoor districts recorded one death each, due to the virus, taking the death toll in the state to 62. Overall, 2135 individuals have been discharged after reporting recovery. 845 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the state.

With the newly registered cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in AP crosses the 3000-mark. The total number of foreign returnees who have tested positive and active for COVID-19 in AP is 111. Also, 418 people, from other states, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh while only 221 are active cases and 8 have been discharged on Sunday.