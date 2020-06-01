Several restrictions imposed over the past few months are being relaxed, beginning from Monday, even as the COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs, on Saturday, announced that the fifth phase of lockdown will be restricted only to containment zones with the remaining areas eligible to reopen in a phased manner. The Ministry also issued directives that are continued to be followed as precautionary measures in lockdown 5.0.

National directives for COVID-19 management:

Face coverings:

Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places; in workplaces; and during transport.

Social distancing:

Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet in public places.

Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than 5 persons at one time

Gatherings:

Large public gatherings/ congregations continue to remain prohibited.

Marriage related gatherings:

The number of guests not to exceed 50.

Funeral/ last rites related gatherings:

Number of persons not to exceed 20.

Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine, as may be prescribed by the State/UT local authority in accordance with its laws, rules or regulations.

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc in public places is prohibited.

Additional directives that workplaces must continue to follow in lockdown 5.0:

Work from home (WFH):

As far as possible the practice of WFH should be followed.

Staggering of work/ business hours will be followed in offices, workplaces, shops, markets and industrial & commercial establishments.

Screening & hygiene:

Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizer will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas.

Frequent sanitisation of entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact e.g. door handles etc., will be ensured, including between shifts.

Social distancing:

All persons in charge of workplaces will ensure the adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff, etc.