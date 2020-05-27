Andhra Pradesh reported 68 new COVID-19 cases, out of the 9,664 samples tested across the state in the past 24 hours. With the newly registered cases, the state tally rose to 2787, on Wednesday morning. As per the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, 10 individuals were discharged and one patient from East Godavari succumbed to the virus over the past 24 hours.

Out of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 9 people returned from Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu. One of them is from Chittoor district while 8 are from Nellore. Among the 2,787 COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, the cumulative positive cases of foreign returnees are 111 while people from other states account for 219 cases. 1,913 individuals have recovered from coronavirus in the state. 816 patients are currently receiving treatment. The death toll in Andhra Pradesh stands at 58 as on 27 May 2020.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam reported no new case on Tuesday. According to the Visakhapatnam District Medical and Health Officer, two individuals were discharged in the past 24 hours. With this latest development, 56 people out of total the 99 COVID-19 cases so far, recovered from the virus in the district.

The COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 1.5 lakh mark recently. While over 64,000 patients have recovered so far, 4,337 people have died due to the infection. Maharashtra, with over 50,000 cases, remains the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh are among the other states that have been witnessing coronavirus cases rise by the day.