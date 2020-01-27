The Andhra Pradesh cabinet, on Monday, cleared the resolution to abolish the legislative council in the State. The decision was taken in a meeting headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It was reported last week that the State cabinet would meet ahead of the scheduled session of the Legislative Assembly on Monday. In line with the reports, the resolution to scrap the AP Legislative Council will be proposed in the Legislative Assembly and will be taken to vote today.

The move comes in after the AP Legislative Council Chairman referred The Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act (Repeal) Bill to a select committee on Wednesday. It must be noted that the select committee may take up to three months to resolve the issue pertaining to the capitals, further delaying the long-impending decision.

The Legislative Assembly, on Thursday, discussed the proceedings that took place in the council over the last week. During the discussion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy requested the Speaker to accommodate a discussion on Monday about whether the council should continue to function. He stated that an annual budget of Rs. 60 crore, accumulating to Rs. 300 crore over a tenure of five years would be wasted if the council continues to block all the bills passed by the Assembly.

Once the members of the Legislative Assembly come to a consensus today, the decision will be taken to the Centre for final approval, post which the Legislative Council’s future will be decided.