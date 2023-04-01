Taking a serious view of the attack on the vehicle of BJP National Secretary Satyakumar Yadav when he went to Amaravati to extend support to the agitating farmers, the party leaders called for a statewide protest on Saturday.

BJP Andhra Pradesh State President Somu Veerraju called upon party leaders and workers to take part in the programme to register their protest. Veerraju also said that memoranda would be submitted to district collectors and superintendents of police, seeking action against those responsible for the attack. Meanwhile, BJP State Vice-President Vishnukumar Raju, while condemning the attack, alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cheated the farmers of Amaravati.

He demanded the withdrawal of all the cases registered against the agitating farmers. The campaign by the YSRCP of making Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the State was a ploy to corner the valuable properties in the city. Condemning the attack, BJP Telangana State President Bandi Sanjay urged the YSRCP-led Andhra Pradesh State Government to take immediate action against those who attacked the vehicle of the leader. The party would no more tolerate such incidents, he said.

Letter to PM

Blaming Jagan Mohan Reddy for the attack, Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, MP, addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a comprehensive probe into the incident. The MP alleged that the police, despite having information about the attack on the BJP leader, remained silent.

