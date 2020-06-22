COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Andhra Pradesh as the state reported 443 new cases on Monday. Among the newly reported cases, 392 are from the state, 44 from other states, and 7 are foreign returnees. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has now risen to 9372. The COVID-19 death toll in Andhra Pradesh increased by five with Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Krishna, Ananthapur, and West Godavari districts reporting a death each. The death toll currently stands at 111.

The media bulletin by the Health Department stated that 16,704 samples were tested for COVID-19 between Sunday and Monday. The total number of Andhra Pradesh individuals discharged rose to 3437. On the other hand, 946 patients from other states and 52 foreign returnees have been discharged so far, post-recovery.

Among the returnees from other states, 793 individuals who arrived in Andhra Pradesh from Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Coming to foreign returnees, 299 people who returned from Kuwait have been detected with the infection so far.

On Sunday, Visakhapatnam recorded its highest single-day spike yet by reporting 35 new COVID-19 cases. The district tally grew to 443 while another patient succumbed to the infection. In wake of the new cases, the authorities have identified new containment clusters across the district. Rangireji Veedhi, Ramnagar, Dwaramvari Veedhi- North Extension Seethamdhara, Adarsh Nagar were demarcated as the new very active clusters in Vizag on Sunday.

On the national front, the total cases of COVID-19 crossed the 4.25 lakh mark with 14,821 new cases coming to light in a single day. The deaths jumped by 445 to take the toll to 13,699. As per the ICMR, 69,50,493 samples have been tested for COVID-19 across the country so far.