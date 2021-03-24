GVMC Mayor, G Hari Venkata Kumari, on Tuesday, inaugurated a mobile ‘Air to Water’ kiosk cum Water Knowledge Resource Centre in Visakhapatnam. Located near YMCA at Beach Road, the Meghdoot kiosk is equipped to extract ‘pure’ potable water from the air.

The system works by drawing moist air through the air filter which is made to pass over a cold surface. The condensed water is collected in a tank and is passed through a filtration and remineralisation process to make it potable for drinking.

Speaking on the occasion, the GVMC Mayor said that more such kiosks should set up across the city to provide safe drinking water to the citizens. Senior Engineer, Water Supply Department, GVMC, K Venugopal said that the kiosk not only offers potable water but also doubles up as a knowledge resource centre. The kiosk is expected to create awareness regarding the significance of water and conservation among members of local communities and schools.

Developed by Maithri Aquatech, the initiative is supported by the GVMC, and Sustainable Enterprises for Water and Health(Sewah project in an alliance between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the SWN (Safe Water Network).

GVMC Chief Medical Officer (Health), KLSG Sastry, Senior Engineers K Venugopal, P Siva Prasadraju, Executive Engineer T Royal Babu, UNDP project personnel, district officials, and representatives of Maithri Aquatech took part in the inauguration ceremony.

On Tuesday, the Visakhapatnam Mayor also visited the Plastic Parlour at the Beach Road. Interacting with those managing the parlour, she enquired about the functioning. She further stated that such parlours are need of the hour in the city.