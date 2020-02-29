Adventure-cum-Trekking camp organised by INS Vishwakarma

A three-day Adventure-cum-Trekking Camp was conducted by INS Vishwakarma for 25 trainee officers, including 05 women officers and 47 Hull Artificer Apprentice trainees, from the Indian Navy and Coast Guard at Taatipudi Reservoir from 24 to 27 February 2020.

Various inter-divisional activities such as Josh Run, Tent Pitching, Route March, 10 km Cross Country, Night Navigation Run, Team building exercises, Troop games, and cultural programme were conducted during the camp for inculcating esprit-de-corps and camaraderie as also to enhance physical endurance and mental strength of the trainees.

The camp culminated on 27 February with a campfire followed by an entertainment program by the trainees. Commanding Officer, INS Vishwakarma, awarded the individual and team prizes to the winners.