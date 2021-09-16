In another case of gold theft in Visakhapatnam, several gold ornaments and cash were stolen from a house in Shyamnagar Colony of Marripalem. The incident came to light when the victim returned home late in the night after Ganesh Immersion.

On 12 September, 50-year-old Chittiboina Siva left home at 7:00 pm to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with his friends. He diligently locked the doors before leaving.

Mr. Siva spent the entire evening outdoors celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. He later accompanied his friends to the immersion ceremony. Spending so much time outdoors with his friends, he could only return home late in the night.

Siva reached home at 9:00 pm that day. He was in utter dismay to find the main door open. On going inside his house in Visakhapatnam, he discovered that the house’s safe was open and five finger gold rings of half tula, gold bracelet of half tula, and cash to the tune of Rs. 20,000 were stolen. The total value of the stolen property adds up to Rs. 45,000.

Siva approached the Airport Police Station, Visakhapatnam on the following day and lodged a complaint about theft of gold and other assets. He informed the officials that an unknown person had stolen the ornaments and asked the officials to take action. Based on the report submitted, the police officials lodged a complaint and started an investigation into the matter.

On Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, police officials caught the accused in the gold theft case in Visakhapatnam. The accused is a juvenile and hence, his identity has not been revealed. The 16-year-old is a resident of Shyam Nagar Colony of Marripalem, Visakhapatnam. All the stolen property were recovered intact from the accused.

Earlier in June 2021, a major gold heist had taken place at Akkayyapalem where 27 tulas of gold and Rs. 3 lakh were stolen.