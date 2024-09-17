A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death at Official Colony in the limits of the One Town police station, post midnight on 16 September. According to the police, the man murdered, was identified as B Ramu of Rangiraju street of the Visakhapatnam Old Town.

The Man was murdered by Satish and two others following a clash during the Ganesh immersion procession in Visakhapatnam. Stabbing wounds were found on the head and neck of Ramu. The victim reportedly had an old rivalry with the accused. The body of Ramu was sent for post-mortem examination. The case is being investigated.

Dies in accident

A resident of Visakhapatnam district died in a road accident near Vizianagaram on 16 September. According to the police, a woman, Saraswati of Gorrivanipalem in Visakhapatnam district died on the spot when a car hit her while crossing the road at Ch Agraharam junction in Vizianagaram district.

In another accident near Moduvalasa of Vizianagaram district, two persons, including one from Visakhapatnam district, died on the spot. According to reports, the accident occurred when the car in which they were travelling collided with a lorry.

The dead were identified as N Manoj of Vizianagaram and Syamprasad of Thagarapuvalasa in Visakhapatnam district.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu