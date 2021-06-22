As the Thalapathy turns 47 today, we look back at a glorious film career that began with a small role as a child artist in the 1984 film Vetri. Ever since then, he has established himself as one of the leading superstars of Tamil cinema and got a nationwide following. Over the years, he has delivered many blockbusters like Thirumalai (2003), Ghilli (2004) but in recent years, he has been just giving a hit after another with successes like Thuppakki (2014), Kaththi (2014), Theri (2016), Mersal (2017), Bigil (2019) and the most recent one, Master (2021) which has been the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 so far. Some movies of Thalapathy Vijay were even remade in Telugu and other languages.

His charisma, his action scenes and his chemistry with co-actors, there are so many reasons why Vijay is as popular and beloved as he is. Here, on the occasion of his birthday, we look at some movies of Thalapathy Vijay which were so good that they were remade in Telugu.

#1 Kaththi – Khaidi No.150

Vijay Thalapathy’s Kaththi was one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies of 2014. The movie starred Vijay and Samantha in the lead roles. Originally written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss, the movie was a successful venture both at the box office and with the critics. Vijay’s performance was highly praised, along with the background score and soundtrack by Anirudh Ravichander.

The movie was later remade for superstar Chiranjeevi’s 150th full-length movie project, Khaidi No. 150. The movie starred Kajal Aggarwal, Brahmanandam, Ali and Posani Krishna Murali in pivotal roles.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

#2 Sivakasi – Vijayadasami

Vijay’s 2005 Tamil action-drama, Sivakasi, was a highly celebrated movie of the year. The movie received positive reviews from critics for being a mass entertainer. It was also a huge success at the box office. Sivakasi featured a multi-talented cast with Asin, Prakash Raj, Saranya Ponavannan, M. S. Bhaskar including Vijay in the lead roles.

2 years after its release, Vijayadasami, the Telugu adaptation of the movie was released. Vijayadasami starred Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Vedhika Kumar and Sai Kumar. It was Vedhika Kumar’s debut movie. Later in a promotional event, Kalyan revealed, that he felt to star in the movie after watching the original Tamil movie in Vizag.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

#3 Thirupaachi – Annavaram

Released in 2005, Thirupaachi was an action drama written and directed by Perarasu. The movie starred Vijay, Trisha and Mallika in the lead roles. The family drama, set in the village backdrops, was remade in both Telugu and Kannada.

The Telugu remake, Annavaram later released in 2006. Annavaram starred Pawan Kalyan, Asin and Sandhya respectively in the lead roles.

Where To Watch- SunNxt, MX Player, Jio Cinema

#4 Thirumalai – Gowri

Considered to be a turning point in Vijay’s carrer, as an action hero from a romantic one was the 2003 movie Thirumalai. Written and directed by Ramana, the movie was a success at the box office. It was later also remade by the Bangladesh movie industry as Dao Sathi Hobe. Thirumalai narrated the love story of a mechanic garage worker Thirumalai played by Vijay, who falls for Swetha played by Jyothika.

The Telugu remake Gowri, released in 2004 starring Sumanth, Charmme Kaur, and Atul Kulkarni as the leads.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

#5 Kushi – Kushi

The 2000 romantic comedy Khushi, was not only a success at the box office, but became a cult classic too. Starring Vijay and Jyothika in the leads, the rom-com was written and directed by S. J. Surya. Kushi was one of the most successful movies ever for Thalapathy Vijay and was subsequently remade in Telugu and Hindi (Khushi) with the same titles.

The 2001 Telugu remake starred Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla in the lead. Pawan Kalyan’s Kushi too was a major commercial success at the box office.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

#6 Thulladha Manamum Thullum- Nuvvu Vastavani

The 1999 romantic drama Thulladha Manamum Thullum, ran for over 200 days at the theatre. Starring Vijay and Simran Bagga in the lead roles, the movie received 2 Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. The movie had Vijay portray a struggling singer who finds an ardent supporter in Simran’s Rukku.

A year later, the Telugu remake Nuvvu Vastavani, starring Naga Arjuna and Simran Bagga released. The movie was declared a blockbuster at the box office. The heartwarming romantic drama that won several hearts, is a classic.

Where To Watch- SunNxt, MX Player

#7 Once More- Daddy Daddy

Direct by S. A. Chandrasekhar, the 1997 comedy-drama, was a landmark movie in Vijay’s career. The movie was a commercial success at the box office. The movie was a quirky tale of two men, who helped each other by pretending to be father-son. Once more starred Sivaji Ganesan, Vijay, Simran Bagga and Saroja Devi in the lead roles.

Later a Telugu remake of the movie Daddy Daddy was made. The movie starred Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Jayasudha, Harish, and Raasi as the leads. It was Akkineni’s 250th movie.

Where To Watch- Amazon Prime Video

#8 Love Today – Suswagatham

Vijay’s 1997 romantic drama, Love Today was a successful venture, both with critics and at the box office. The original Tamil movie ran for 150 days at the box office. It starred Vijay, Suvalakshmi and Manthra in the lead roles. The successful movie was subsequently remade in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

Suswagatham, the Telugu version, released in 1998 and starred Pawan Kalyan and Devyani in prominent roles.

Where To Watch- SunNxt, MX Player

#9 Poove Unakkaga – Subhakanshalu

The 1996 rom-com drama, Poove Unakkaga, was a huge blockbuster at the box office. The movie had a cast of Vijay and Sangita in the lead roles. The movie was Vijay’s first commercial success and a breakthrough movie, that established the actor’s career in the South Industry. Poove Unakkaga was remade in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada as well. Subhakanshalu released a year later in 1997. The movie casts Jagapati Babu, Ravali and Raasi as the leads.

Where To Watch- MX Player