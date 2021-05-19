Tamil films have been awarded and credited for the unique plots that surface over the years. With many legendary, pan-Indian actors in Kollywood, every release travels to various pockets of the country. Time and again, the Tamil film industry has delivered some marvellous thriller movies. With the partial lockdown in effect, here is an opportunity to watch these Tamil thriller movies on your OTT platforms and make your weekdays exciting.

#1. 8 Thotakkal

8 Thottakkal translates to 8 bullets and true to its name, the film is a crime thriller. The film is loosely inspired by the 1949 Japanese movie Stray Dog. The film casts producer Vellapandian’s son, Vetri in the lead role. The film had its theatrical release in 2017 and is currently available to watch on OTT. The film 8 Thotakkal was also remade in Kannada under the name 8MM Bullet.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

#2. Game Over

Game Over is an Indian bilingual psychological thriller directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film begins with a serial killer whose face is not revealed, and the plot clasps the audience throughout. Game Over casts Taapsee Pannu in the lead role and depicts her as someone suffering from PTSD, and defending her house from intruders. The film was released in two languages Telugu and Tamil in 2019. It is one of the must-watch Tamil thriller movies and is available to stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

Where to watch: Netflix

#3. Kaithi

The 2019 Diwali for Kollywood was indeed on fire with Kaithi’s release. This Tamil language film has also been dubbed into Telugu as Khaidi. A Hindi version of the film starring Ajay Devgn has also been announced. The film is set in an orphan children’s hostel, with smugglers making their way into it. The film keeps you hooked till the end with its air of mystery. Kaithi has received a positive response since its release and has won several accolades too.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

#4. Psycho

Psycho got the ‘who is who’ of the industry to deliver a Tamil Psychological thriller. While the film was directed by Mysskin, the music was composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The film revolves around a psychopath who refers to a woman beheaded as his only trophy. With the police on a hunt for this psychopath, one must watch the film to know who ultimately makes it. With Udhayanidhi Stalin in the lead, the film had a world release on 24 January 2020. It is one of the underrated Tamil thriller movies that you can watch on an OTT platform.

Where to watch: Netflix

#5. U Turn

Samantha Akkineni starrer U Turn is a songless film, featuring only a background score composed by Poornachandra. This mystery thriller directed by Pawan Kumar revolves around the death of a motorist who breaks a traffic rule at a particular flyover and the subsequent pinning down of the culprit by an intern journalist. The film released in two languages Telugu and Tamil and is available to watch currently on OTT. The film is the remake of the director’s Kannada film of the same name.

Where to watch: Netflix & Amazon Prime Video

#6. Ratsasan

Ratsasan is a psychological crime thriller directed by Ram Kumar. The film revolves around the story of an aspiring film director who becomes a police officer post his father’s death. Ratsasan features Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead and was released in 2018. The film was remade in Telugu as Rakshasudu in 2019 and was released in Hindi as Main Hoon Dandadhikari. This film is so scary that you might watch it with one eye closed. It is one of the best Tamil thriller movies in recent times and one can watch it on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

#7. Penguin

Penguin is the directorial debut by director Easvar Karthic. This mystery thriller stars Keerthy Suresh as the lead. The film revolves around a pregnant woman (Keerthy Suresh), who is traumatised by nightmares about the unsolved kidnapping of her first child. Whether and how she is successful on this mission forms the crux of the film. The film had a Telugu and Tamil direct release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in 2020 and has received good reviews. It is truly one of the best performances of Keerthy Suresh’s career.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#8. Andhaghaaram

The name Andhaghaaram translates to darkness and the film depicts three unconnected individuals’ darkest moments in their lives. A renowned clinical psychiatrist, a blind man, and a cricket coach and their individual timelines make the plot of this supernatural horror-thriller film. While the film started its production way back in 2014, the film only released in 2020. The film had a short stint at the theatres and was digitally released by its distributors on Netflix.

Where to watch: Netflix

#9. Vikram Vedha

The Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan starrer Vikram Vedha is an action thriller inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi. A perception-based film, the film narrates three stories, delving into good and evil. Vikram Vedha is also a comeback film of the husband-and-wife duo directors, Pushkar and Gayatri, after Va (2010). The film had its theatrical release in 2017 and was a huge hit. Arguably the best Tamil thriller and definitely one of the best Tamil movies ever, Vikram Vedha is still watched in various pockets of the country on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar