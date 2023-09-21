This week of September promises an exciting lineup of web series released on OTT, each poised to captivate audiences with a diverse range of genres and compelling narratives. From gripping horror dramas to light-hearted animated series, these shows are set to deliver hours of entertainment, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy in the ever-expanding world of online streaming.

Here is the list of web series released this week of September on OTT platforms.

Campus Beats

Directed by Aniruddha Rajdherkar, Campus Beats is a Hindi romantic suspense drama starring Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, and Tanvi Gadkari in the lead roles. Recovering from a bad past, a GenZ girl discovers a newfound love for dance. How she experiences the real meaning of friendship, love, freedom, and passion forms the crux.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: 21 September 2023

Athidhi

Venu Thottempudi, the protagonist of the show, marks his web debut in Athidhi. The series also features talented actors such as Avantika Mishra, Aditi Gautam, Venkatesh Kakamanu, Ravi Varma, and Chanakya Tejas. The horror series follows a lonely man who is visited by unexpected guests. A sequence of horrific events unfolds.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 19 September 2023

Scissor Seven S4

Scissor is a Chinese animated series created by He Xiaofeng. Seven, the protagonist, fails a crash course in professional killing and turns into an assassin while running a salon in disguise. He is stuck in the power tussle between two local factions as he tries to recover lost memories.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 September 2023

Kengan Ashura S2

Kengan Ashura is a Japanese manga series written by Yabako Sandrovich. A street fighter is roped in by a wealthy corporate firm for representation in Kengan matches, the battlefields for ruthless gladiators. How Ashura prepares for the battle for ultimate glory while being haunted by a past forms the crux.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 September 2023

This Fool S2

Starring Chris Estrada, Frankie Quinones, Michael Imperioil, Michelle Ortiz, and others, This Fool is an American comedy series created by Chris Estrada, Pat Bishop, Matt Ingebretson, and Jake Weisman. Unmarried, stuck with his mother and granny, and living in the same old bedroom for 30 years, Julio Lopez navigates life at Hugs Not Thugs, a rehab centre for gangsters. When his cousin Luis, a former thug, joins the rehab facility, comical events unfold.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 20 September 2023

Song of the Bandits

Song of the Bandits is a highly anticipated Korean series helmed by director Hwang Jun-hyeok. Leading the cast are Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Hyun-wook, and Lee Ho-jung. This Korean series depicts the story of Koreans who converged in Gando, now a part of northeastern China, driven by their unique motivations. Together, they united to safeguard their homes throughout the Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 September 2023

The Continental: From The World of John Wick

The Continental is a crime drama miniseries set in the John Wick universe and serves as a prequel spin-off. Developed by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, the show was directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brändström. Starring Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, and Mishel Prada, it delves into an alternate history, narrating the backstory of Winston Scott’s ascent to becoming the proprietor of “The Continental” chain of assassin-friendly hotels in New York. The series explores this intriguing world against the backdrop of real-world events like the Winter of Discontent and the rise of the American Mafia’s economic influence.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 22 September 2023

Let us know which one of these web series released this week of September on OTT you are excited to watch the most. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.