Sayli is well known for her soothing, sugarweet voice and is amongst the final 9 contenders for the Indian Idol 12 title. Sayli Kamble is known as a magical singer who has given her whole life to Marathi and Hindi songs. She has been a participant at various shows and has been the judge’s heartthrob all along. With professional training in classical singing, the singer was the recipient of the Amul Voice of India and the Mummy Ke Superstars Award. Here are Sayli’s 7 performances by Sayli Kamble in the Indian Idol 12 so far that will infuse you with life.

#1 Tera Naam Liya Tujhe Yaad Kiya

View count: 8 M+

The song Tera Naam Liya Tujhe Yaad Kiya is originally from the 1998 film Ram Lakhan. One of the most energetic performances on the Indian Idol, it was thoroughly enjoyed by the show’s loyalists. The song was sung by the legendary artists Manhar Udhas and Anuradha Paudwal.

#2 Navrai Majhi

View count: 7.2 M+

Navrai Majhi is a popular Marathi wedding song that found a Bollywood version in the film English Vinglish (2012). Stalwarts in the industry like Neelambari Kirkire, Sunidhi Chauhan, Natalie Di Lucco and Swanand Kirkire collaborated on the song. When Sayli performed it, the song truly set the whole Indian Idol grooving.

#3 Aao Na Gale Lagao Na

View count: 5.6 M+

The popular song Aao Na Gale Lagao Na is from the Bollywood film Mere Jeevan Saathi. During this performance, Sayli brings her father along and offers the dong as a tribute to his struggles. The song was originally sung by Asha Bhosle.

#4 Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat Ke Liye

View count: 4.1 M+

The song Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat Ke Liye is from the 1976 Bollywood film Charas. This duet performance between Sayli and Ashish Kulkarni was indeed a show-stopper on the Indian Idol episode. The song was originally sung by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

#5 Sajna Hai Mujhe Sajna Ke Liye

View count: 3.2 M+

The song Sajna Hai Mujhe Sajna Ke Liye is from the 1961 Bollywood film Saudagar. Indeed, the song was a tranquillizing experience with Sayli’s voice. The song was originally sung by Asha Bhosle.

#6 Pyar Kiya Nahin Jata

View count: 1.3 M+

The song Pyar Kiya Nahin Jata is from the Bollywood film Woh 7 Din. The show guests Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kohlapure were taken aback by her performance. The song was originally sung by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, along with Shabbir Kumar.

#7 Aaj Ki Raat Koi Aane Ko Hai

View count: 1.2 M+

The song Aaj Ki Raat Koi Aane Ko Hai is from the 1967 film Anamika. The performance which saw Anjali and others on Indian Idol loving the song left loyal viewers wondering if that was Sayli or Asha Bhosle herself.