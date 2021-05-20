Considering the ever-changing situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country and the new scientific facts discovered about it everyday, the government guidelines also need to adapt accordingly. The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) has rolled out a new set of guidelines for people about to get Covid-19 vaccination, which have been approved by the Union Health Ministry (MoHFW).

The guidelines are regarding vaccination for people who have recovered from Covid-19 and lactating women who are now going for vaccination in the country. Following are the guidelines issued by NEGVAC for Covid-19 vaccination, as released by the Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Rajesh Bhushan IAS:

Vaccination should be deferred in the following cases:

People who have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past should only get vaccinated 3 months after recovery from the infection. Patients who have received Monoclonal Antibodies or Convalescent Plasma Therapy will have to wait 3 months from the date of their discharge from the hospital to get vaccinated. People who have received the first dose of vaccination and then contracted Covid-19 will also have to wait 3 months after their recovery before they can take the second dose. People with serious health conditions requiring hospitalisation or ICU care are recommended to wait 4-8 weeks before going for vaccination.

People should only donate blood 14 days after receiving the vaccine or testing negative for Covid-19.

Covid-19 vaccination is highly recommended for all women lactating.

People who are going for vaccination need not get the Rapid Antigen Test prior to taking the jab.

While vaccination drives have been going on at full speed in Visakhapatnam, the number of cases continues to rise. As of Thursday, there are 20879 active cases of Covid-19 in the city, 99,616 have been discharged and 809 lives have been lost due to Covid-19.