With just under two months left in 2024, time is ticking—58 days remain. Have you hit the goals you set at the start of the year? Are there dreams still waiting to be chased? If you’re looking for a last push to finish strong, we’ve got just the thing. Here are 7 motivational movies to watch on Netflix that will motivate you to tackle the final stretch of 2024:

1. The Theory of Everything

This movie is about the incredible life of Stephen Hawking, a renowned scientist who defied ALS to achieve groundbreaking work. Hawking’s story is one of grit, resilience, and the unyielding pursuit of one’s dreams. This film will remind you that courage and determination can overcome even the biggest challenges.

2. Gully Boy

Inspired by the lives of rappers DIVINE and Naezy, Gully Boy brings the story of Murad, a young man from Mumbai’s Dharavi slum who turns his hardships into powerful rap lyrics. With guidance from MC Sher, Murad rises to become a voice for his community. This film is a must-watch for anyone who’s ever felt like an underdog ready to rise.

3. Moneyball

Facing a financial squeeze, Oakland A’s manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) defies traditional baseball wisdom by building a winning team through data-driven choices. Moneyball is packed with lessons for innovators and entrepreneurs on challenging norms and harnessing strategy to outsmart the competition.

4. Steve Jobs

Set against the backdrop of three major product launches, this film delves into the professional and personal life of tech visionary Steve Jobs. Starring Michael Fassbender, it explores the relentless ambition that fueled Jobs’ revolution in personal technology, offering insights into the perseverance behind innovation.

5. The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

In a drought-stricken village in Malawi, young William Kamkwamba, unable to afford school, learns to build a windmill that saves his community from famine. This uplifting story of a boy’s ingenuity against all odds is a reminder of the power of resourcefulness and vision.

6. Srikanth

This biopic of Srikanth Bolla tells the story of a visually-impaired industrialist who, despite the odds, becomes the first visually impaired student at MIT and the founder of Bollant Industries. Starring Rajkummar Rao, this film showcases the resilience and passion that can turn adversity into achievement.

7. Shirley

Regina King stars as Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman in Congress and the first to seek the Democratic nomination for U.S. President. Shirley depicts her fearless campaign and her determination to break political barriers, serving as a beacon for those who refuse to let obstacles stand in their way.

Don’t wait—these 7 motivational movies to watch on Netflix are the perfect inspiration to end the year on a high note. Get ready to start 2025 with a purpose!

