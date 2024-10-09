My Hero Academia is a popular shōnen manga series, animated by Bones Studio, that has garnered immense love from both Japanese and international audiences. After its release on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix, the series expanded its global reach, attracting millions of viewers. Set in a universe where 80% of the population possesses supernatural abilities known as “quirks,” the story follows the journey of Midoriya Izuku, the Greatest Hero of All Time, as he navigates a world where a minority, the “quirkless,” possesses no powers.

The manga officially concluded on August 5, 2024, after 430 chapters spanning over a decade in Weekly Shōnen Jump Magazine. As the seventh season of the anime comes to a close, there are seven profound themes and lessons we can take away from this action-packed narrative:

1. Good Triumphs Over Evil

One of the central conflicts in My Hero Academia is the ongoing battle between the heroism embodied by One for All and the evil represented by All for One, the primary antagonist after Shigaraki Tomura.

All for One is a deeply twisted villain, driven by his obsession with his younger brother, Yoichi Shigaraki, and his desire to dominate the world through manipulation and cruelty. This struggle stretches back generations, with All for One attempting to steal the power of One for All, a quirk designed to store abilities and pass them on voluntarily.

Despite the countless challenges, One for All has endured, passed down from one hero to another until it reaches its final bearer, Izuku Midoriya. In the end, it is a reminder of a universal truth found in many stories, including Demon Slayer: no matter how often evil may win, good needs only one victory to destroy the chains of malevolence.

2. Hope is the Brightest Light

Hope plays a pivotal role in shaping the characters and storylines in My Hero Academia. Izuku Midoriya, who begins the series as a quirkless boy, holds on to his dream of becoming a hero like All Might, the symbol of peace. Despite being ridiculed by others, Izuku’s hope is sustained when he meets All Might, who assures him that even without a quirk, he can still be a hero. This glimmer of hope transforms his life, driving him to achieve his dreams and exemplifying how hope can turn the seemingly impossible into reality.

3. The Impact of Good Role Models

Throughout the series, different characters serve as mentors, shaping the lives of the young heroes under their care.

Aizawa Shouta, a Pro Hero and a strict yet caring teacher exemplifies this role. He guides his students with tough love but also shows flexibility when faced with complex situations, such as when a student is revealed to be a mole for All for One.

Aizawa’s approach underscores the importance of a good role model and how their influence can leave a lasting impact, not just on their students but on everyone around them.

4. Everyone is Special

The series highlights the challenges faced by individuals due to their unique quirks. Quirkless people often face discrimination and are marginalized by society. Others, like Shoji Mezou and Koji Koda, who have heteromorphic quirks that give them animal-like features, experience similar prejudice.

Despite their struggles, these characters use their hardships as motivation to help others. The message is clear: no matter how different one may feel, everyone has unique qualities that make them special. Recognizing and embracing those qualities is crucial to finding self-worth and overcoming adversity.

5. Avoid Comparing Yourself to Others

Enji Todoroki, or Pro Hero Endeavor, is a key figure who embodies the dangers of self-comparison. Despite possessing the powerful Hellflame quirk, Enji is consumed by his desire to surpass All Might, leading him to make harmful decisions, including entering a quirk-based marriage with Rei, a woman with the ice-generating quirk Frost.

This obsession with surpassing All Might’s potential leads to a series of tragic consequences, including the suffering of his family, the scarring of his son Shouto, and the rise of Dabi, his eldest son who becomes a villain. The lesson here is the importance of recognizing and honing one’s own potential rather than striving to meet the standards set by others.

6. A Helping Hand Can Heal What is Broken

One of the most poignant moments in the manga occurs when Tenko Shimura, overwhelmed by his uncontrollable quirk, is abandoned by the people around him. As he stands alone in the street, a woman approaches him but ultimately walks away, too afraid to offer help.

This lack of intervention leaves Tenko vulnerable to manipulation by All for One, who moulds him into Shigaraki Tomura, the villain he becomes.

However, in a full-circle moment, this same woman appears at the end of the manga, offering comfort to a missing child, showing that sometimes, a simple act of kindness can change the course of someone’s life. It reminds us that reaching out to help others can have an immeasurable impact.

7. It’s Okay to Ask for Help When Overwhelmed

Many characters in the series struggle with the weight of their responsibilities. Shouto Todoroki, for instance, believes it is solely his duty to stop his brother, Dabi (Touya Todoroki), from causing further destruction. In the end, however, it is the combined efforts of the Todoroki family that help resolve the situation.

Similarly, Izuku Midoriya, after the revelation of One for All’s origins, isolates himself from his friends, believing he must face the villains alone. Exhausted and emotionally drained, he is eventually rescued by his classmates, led by Katsuki Bakugou, who remind him that everyone can lend a hand in the fight against evil.

This highlights the importance of seeking support when feeling overwhelmed. No one should carry the burden alone, and asking for help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

In summary, My Hero Academia is a story that is not just about superheroes and battles, but also about perseverance, hope, and the power of human connections. The themes it presents offer valuable lessons that extend far beyond the pages of a manga, serving as inspiration for how we navigate challenges in our own lives.

