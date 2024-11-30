There have been several infra developments in Visakhapatnam this week that showcase significant advancements across various sectors. Here’s a roundup of the key highlights you need to know:

1. CBRN Medical Centre at VIMS

According to a recent announcement, Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) is set to host a secondary-level Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) medical management centre.

Thanks to a Memorandum of Understanding between the Andhra Pradesh Government and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, this cutting-edge facility will cater to industrial accident victims.

Located on a strategic 1.5-acre site within the VIMS campus, the centre will feature multiple approach roads for smooth ambulance movement, ensuring timely assistance for emergencies involving hazardous substances.

2. Solar Energy Pilot Project in Bheemili

In a move towards sustainable energy, six villages in the Bheemili constituency—Anandapuram, Gambhiram, Chippada, Reddipalli, Vellanki, and Rajula Tallavalasa—have been selected for a pilot solar energy project. MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao announced the project during a press meet.

Awareness campaigns will soon follow to educate locals on the advantages of renewable energy.

3. Adventure Activities Begin at Kailasagiri

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has begun the previously-announced zip line and a sky cycling ride activities at Kailasgiri.

One of tbe most exciting infa developments this month, these facilities were developed at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

The rides were inaugurated by VMRDA Chairman M V Pranav Gopal, with Commissioner KS Viswanathan in attendance.

4. Extra Vistadome Coach for Araku Tourists

Tourist rush to Araku and Borra Caves peaks in winter, and to meet the demand, an additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train throughout December, according to a latest report.

The extra coach will be available on select dates for both onward and return journeys.

5. APSRTC Organises Special Buses for Margasira Masam Pilgrimage

Devotees have much to cheer about as APSRTC launches special buses to five iconic Vaishnava temples—Dwaraka Tirumala, Antarvedi, Appannapalli, Gollala Mamidada, and Annavaram—during Margasira Masam.

Starting December 7, these buses will depart every Friday evening from Dwaraka Bus Station. With a fare of Rs 1,800 for Super Luxury buses, devotees can enjoy a comfortable and spiritual weekend journey. Bookings are available online at APSRTC’s website.

6. South Coast Railway Office Construction Gains Momentum

After much anticipation, work on the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam has been kickstarted with the call for tenders made by the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on X (Twitter) earlier this week.

The Rs 149.16-crore project, which includes a 12-floor complex, is expected to be completed within 24 months.

7. ASM International Office Opens at AMTZ

In a boost to Visakhapatnam’s reputation as a hub for innovation, ASM International inaugurated its office at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ).

As a global leader in materials science, this addition strengthens the city’s positioning in the advanced technology and engineering sectors.

The infra developments in Visakhapatnam this week are a step towards progress and growth in the city.

