We have seen uniquely themed restaurants open in Vizag over the past few years. The people have also been enthusiastically enjoying their services. The main point of these restaurants is to make the dining experience all the more enjoyable with their theme-based interiors. Some of the unique and eye-catchy restaurants from other cities have also caught our eye for their unique concepts. The people of Vizag will surely love these theme-based restaurants; if they ever get introduced to the city.

Here are 6 theme-based restaurants we wish we had in Vizag.

Hunger Camp

Hunger Camp is a military-based restaurant, where you get to skip all the extensive workouts and just relish their food. As you enter the base camp, you are welcomed by the staff in military gear. The water is provided in military flasks, and salt and pepper come in grenade-shaped shakers. A few pieces of military equipment are set up for display as well.

Location: Next to Kalyani Magnum Tech Park, Bangalore

Rice Boat

What do you think about having authentic Malabar food in a houseboat? Relish on some of Kochi’s delicacies as you enjoy the astonishing view of the backwaters in this houseboat. It is highly recommended to try The Kerala Tasting Menu, Fish Moilee, and Squid Fry from this restaurant.

Location: Taj Malabar Resort, Willingdon Island, Kochi

Gufha Restaurant

Gufha is a cave-themed restaurant with a forest-like ambience. It is adorned with decorations of artificial trees and insects to invoke a sense of being in a forest. This rock-cut ambience has a pleasant atmosphere and is adorned with colourful lights. The restaurant offers Afghani and Indian cuisine as part of its main course.

Location: Diagonal Road, Jayanagar, Bangalore

Runway 1

Catch this flight for a unique dining experience! Runway 1, is a plane that has been converted into a stunning restaurant. The setup provides luxurious service, and it has a unique dining space in the wing area as well. The food at this restaurant is highly appreciated, especially the Chinese Platter.

Location: Metro Walk Mall, Dehli

The Black Pearl

If you’re a fan of the famous movie series, Pirates of the Caribbean, then you might like this place. The wooden floors, chairs draped in ropes, the skulls, and the one-eyed mannequin pirate elicits a feeling of being on a ship. The restaurant serves Caribbean and Continental cuisine as the main course.

Location: Jyoti Nivas College Road, Koramangala, Bangalore

Haunted Restaurant

As the name suggests, the restaurant is horror-themed with references from different films. The caricature of Annabelle, horror movie posters, and the dim lights set a spooky mood. The restaurant offers a well-curated buffet, and Indian delicacies, for the main course.

Location: Vasanth Colony, Anna Nagar, Chennai

