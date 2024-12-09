With great views and a cultural charm, Vizag is a perfect city to explore on foot. From nature and history lovers to those that need a moment to think, everyone has something to benefit as the city has a variety of walking experiences to enjoy. So, here’s a list of the six types of walks one can enjoy in Visakhapatnam:

1. Stroll by the Beach

Nothing beats a classic stroll by the beach. Whether you choose RK Beach or Rushikonda, these beaches and their walkways are perfect for a leisurely stroll. As you walk, you can relish the amazing ocean views of the Bay of Bengal. Early mornings and evenings are generally the best times to enjoy the cool breeze and scenery.

2. Heritage Walk in Old Town

For a walk that takes you down the path of history, head over the Vizag’s Old Town. Here, you can explore landmarks like the Queen Victoria’s Memorial, St Aloysius Church, and Kurupam Tomb. These historic spots tell the story of Vizag’s colonial past and its transformation over the years.

3. Marine Walk on the Coast

The wonderful thing about living in a city with a beach is that marine life is closer to us than ever! The next time you visit the beach, make sure to walk along the coastline, carefully observing and taking in the flora and fauna that the sea has to offer. You’ll likely stumble upon different kinds of algae, sea stars, crabs, sea anemones and more! Tenneti Park Beach, Yarada Beach, and Rushikonda Beach are popular spots for marine walks.

PS: Plan a marine walk on the day of a low tide so as to stay out of harm’s way.

4. Harbour Walk in Vizag Fishing Harbour

Boats swaying gently on the waves, the lively chatter of the fish market as fishermen unload their fresh catch, and the golden morning sun rising above the horizon—these are the sights that you’ll catch at an early morning walk at Vizag Fishing Harbour.

Sure, you might return home smelling of fish, but yes, it will be worth it!

5. Wellness Walk at a park

Whether it is Tenneti Park, VUDA Park, Kailasagiri, or the VMRDA Health Arena, these spots are rich with trees, gardens, and walkways. They offer a chance to reconnect with nature and escape the bustle of the city, even if it’s just for a while.

6. Wildlife Walk at Kambalakonda Eco Park or Vizag Zoo

You can enjoy a wildlife walk at Kambalakonda Eco Park, where you can spot native birds, butterflies, and small mammals in their natural habitat. Alternatively, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park offers an opportunity to explore diverse wildlife while walking through its sprawling green campus.

Vizag’s beauty and culture truly come alive when you take the time to observe the city. Whether you’re walking by the beach, exploring heritage sites, or connecting with nature, these types of walks in Visakhapatnam may give you an experience to remember!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.