March has seen the likes of Jathi Ratnalu and Rang De light up the box office with some impressive numbers. And extending the summer tradition, April is all set to welcome some interesting movies for our entertainment. Here is the list of 6 exciting Telugu movies releasing in April this year.

#1 Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab, starring Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, and Prakash Raj, is an action legal drama film. It is a remake of the original Hindi movie, Pink. Venu Sri Ram is the director of the film and Dil Raju is the producer. Pawan Kalyan plays the role of a criminal lawyer. The trailer, which was released on 29 March, has already received a thumbs up from the audience.

Release date: 9 April

#2 Wild Dog

Wild Dog is filmmaker Ahishor Solomon’s Telugu directorial debut. This story is based on the August 2007 Hyderabad bombings and the subsequent NIA investigation. . The film stars Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dia Mirza, and Saiyami Kher. In this action thriller, Nagarjuna plays the role of an encounter specialist and NIA officer.

Release date: 2 April

#3 Tuck Jagadish

Natural Star Nani’s next venture, Tuck Jagadish, is touted to be a romantic family entertainer, with a dose of action. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, of Ninnu Kori fame, the film has Ritu Varma play the female lead. Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu will also be seen in prominent roles.

Release date 23 April

#4 Sulthan

Sulthan is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and produced by S.R. Prakash Babu and S.R. Prabhu. This Tamil movie, dubbed in Telugu, stars Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna. The story develops in a village environment with elements of romance, family drama, and action.

Release date 2 April

#5 Virata Parvam

Virata Parvam, starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, is touted to be a periodic drama. The movie reveals to us a romance between a revolutionary poet and a Naxalite inspired by true events. The ensemble case includes Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand in supporting roles.

Release date 3 April

#6 Love Story

Love Story is another creation by Happy Days fame Shekar Kammula that stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. The storyline revolves around a boy and girl who leave their place and moves to the city to pursue their dreams.

Release Date: 16 April