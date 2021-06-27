Crime dramas have an entertainment value of their own. They show us what not to do and yet, give us the thrill of doing it. And then, family mafia shows are next level. It all started with The Godfather trilogy and the Corleone crime family. The whole concept of ‘Family takes care of family’ has a fascination of its own. Naturally, these English dramas and their fictional crime families are very popular. But you watch these shows and these are not quite the family values that your elders want you to learn. Nevertheless, watch these English dramas for their entertainment value and be very scared of these fictional crime families.

#1 Ozark

Created by Bill Dubuque, Ozark is a crime drama. The story revolves around a married couple that had to shift to Lake of Ozark to deflect a case of money laundering. The crime drama series premiered with 10 episodes in 2017. It continued for 3 seasons and has been renewed for a fourth season in 2020. The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linne in the lead roles.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#2 The Sopranos

Regarded as one of the best television series of all time, HBO’s The Sopranos started in 1999. The series won a multitude of awards, including the Primetime Emmy Awards. The series is set in New Jersey and follows the life of Tony Soprano, a notorious gangster, who needs to balance his life being the boss of the Soprano crime family.

Where To Watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#3 Peaky Blinders

Having an ensemble cast of some of the biggest names in the British entertainment industry like Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Tom Hardy and Helen McCrory, Peaky Blinders is the one crime drama on everyone’s lips. The series has been created by Steven Knight and is set in England post the first World War. The story revolves around the exploits of the Shelby family. The series comes off as a strong drama and is set to have its sixth season (last) released soon. It’s not just one of the best English dramas to watch but the Shelbys are one of the most notorious crime families ever, based on a real-life street gang.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#4 Bloodline

This American thriller series premiered at the 65th Berlin International Film Festival in 2015. Bloodline focuses on the story of a family, The Rayburns and their dark secrets. The series has won multiple Primetime Emmy Awards. The 3 seasons and 33 episodes long series stars Kyle Chandler, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini, Norbert Leo Butz and Jacinda Barrett in the leads.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#5 Bad Blood

Bad Blood, a Canadian crime drama, focusses on the story of Vito Rizzuto, a mafia man released from jail after 31 years. He now seeks revenge for his family and friends while trying to rebuild his empire. The 14 episodes long crime drama stars Anthony LaPaglia, Kim Coates, and Paul Sorvino in the lead. It is based on the real-life organised crime family, The Rizzutos in Canada during the 1970s.

Where To Watch – Netflix

#6 Boardwalk Empire

HBO’s period crime drama, Boardwalk Empire, is created by Terence Winter. It is based on the nonfiction novel Boardwalk Empire: The Birth, High Times, and Corruption of Atlantic City by Enoch L. Johnson. The 5 seasons long series stars Steve Buscemi, Michael Pitt and Kelly Macdonald in the leads. This highly-rated crime drama is backed by Martin Scorsese who also directed the pilot episode.

Where To Watch – Disney+ Hotstar