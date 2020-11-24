It’s almost the end of the year and our search for gripping content on the myriad OTT platforms doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. While November has already given an absolute gem like The Crown, the last week of this month seems to have an interesting lineup of web series as well. As always, we are here with web series releasing on Netflix, Zee5, and Aha to brighten up this week.

5 web series releasing this week:

#1 Dark 7 White

This political mystery brings back Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, who were previously cast opposite each other in TVF’s Permanent Roommates. Vyas plays a young Chief Minister who is assassinated in broad daylight. His murder leaves behind a trail of suspects, who were at one point his closest aids. Determined to solve the mystery, DCP Abhimanyu (played by Jatin Sarna) steps up to uncover the case.

Streaming from: 24 November

Where to watch: Zee5

#2 Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Bringing the behind-the-curtains anecdotes of Bollywood onto the streaming platform, the reality show stars the celebrities – Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, and Bhavana Pandey. The web series opens doors to their splendid houses as well as their luxurious lifestyles, holidays, and shopping extravaganzas. FLBW will also have special cameo appearances of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Ananya Panday.

Streaming from: 27 November

Where to watch: Netflix

#3 Virgin River (Season 2)

Based on the book by the same name written by Robyn Carr, Virgin River is a Netflix Original romantic-drama series. The story revolves around Melinda Monroe, a nurse practitioner, who moves from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town, seeking a fresh start in life. Season 1 of Virgin River released back in December 2019 and went on to become an instant hit among the viewers. With cliffhangers to resolve and build anew, its second season is all set to premiere this Friday.

Streaming from: 27 November

Where to watch: Netflix

#4 Honeymoon

Produced by Niveditha Shivarajkumar and Sakkath Studio, Honeymoon is touted to be a romantic entertainer with a bunch of new faces. The plot tells the tale of a newly-wed couple, who tour around in Kerala. From the looks of the trailer, the web series seems to focus on the relationship between the couple post their marriage.

Streaming from: 27 November

Where to watch: Aha

#5 Naxalbari

Starring Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Dutta, Sreejita Dey, Aamir Ali, and Satyadeep Mishra, Naxalbari is an eight-episode crime thriller. The series covers the journey of a cop who along with his team races against time and puts forward a strong fight to stop a Naxal uprising in Gadchiroli. Packed with intense action sequences, the show seems promising from the looks of the trailer.

Streaming from: 28 November

Where to watch: Zee5