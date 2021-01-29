If the likes of Middle Class Melodies and Krishna and His Leela managed to impress you, it’s time to keep your radar switched on for what might be a long stream of Telugu web series and movies. Starting this February, here are a few upcoming Telugu movies and web series we are looking forward to on OTT platforms.

5 upcoming Telugu movies and web series on OTT platforms

#1 Krack

Ravi Teja’s latest film has taken the box office by storm and how! Hitting the screens in precarious times, the Gopichand Malineni directorial overcame all odds to emerge a smashing hit at the box office. With Ravi Teja leading the way as a no-nonsense cop, the Telugu film has succeeded in impressing audiences across different age groups. And as its dream theatrical run nears and end, Krack will be premiering on Aha next month.

Where to watch: Aha

Release Date: 5 February

#2 Live Telecast

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, Live Telecast is an eagerly awaited web series lined up for a release next month. Starring Kajal Aggarwal, this horror-thriller series also has Vaibhav and Anandhi playing key roles. The series will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and if the teaser is anything to go by, the audience is surely in for a spooky ride.

Where to watch: Dinsey+Hotstar

Release Date: 12 February

#3 Pitta Kathalu

The first Telugu original by Netflix, Pitta Kathalu is an anthology film by four directors. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Nandini Reddy, Sankalp Reddy, and Tharun Bhascker, the film features Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul, Shruti Haasan, Jagapati Babu, Eesha Rebba, Ashwin Kakamanu, and Sanjith Hegde, among others.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: 19 February

#4 11th Hour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ahavideoIN (@ahavideoin)

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, 11th Hour is an upcoming Telugu series that is touted to be a corporate thriller. The show will be marking Tamannaah Bhatia’s first web series in Telugu. Reportedly, the series based on the novel ‘8 Hours’ by Upendra Namburi.

Where to watch: Aha

Release Date: Yet to be announced

#5 Kudi Yedamaithe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawan Kumar (@pawankumarfilms)

Touted to be a sci-fi thriller, Kudi Yedamaithe is being directed by Pawan Kumar of U-Turn and Lucia fame. Starring Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay, went on floors in December last year. The series is expected to be yet another interesting addition to Aha’s growing content bank.

Where to watch: Aha

Release Date: Yet to be announced