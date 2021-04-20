In these difficult times, the best thing to do is stay at home and be safe. We are not new to this and did the same last year. A suggestion would be to use your free time at home to indulge in the world of good cinema. Here is a list of 5 underrated Bollywood movies that you can catch upon the various OTT platforms in India.

1. Tumbbad

Anand Gandhi directorial Tumbbad, released in 2018, is surely the most underrated Bollywood movie of recent times. With a top notch production, eye catching cinematography, and a mythological storyline, the movie glues itself to you with a mind bending climax . It is available on Amazon Prime Video, one of the leading OTT platforms in India to stream Bollywood movies.

2. Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi

This 2019 release was directed by Seema Pahwa. It has an ensemble cast of the most celebrated artists of the industry, such as Naseeruddin Shah, Vikrant Massey, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Supriya Pathak, along with others. It focuses on a family gathered together at the death of the head of the family. A feel good comical movie that is sure to evoke the emotions deep buried inside you. This underrated Bollywood movie is set to premier on 23 April 2021, on Star Gold, and release on 24 April 2021 in Netflix.

3. Te3n

The 2016 thriller, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vidya Balan (a dream cast in Hindi movies ) in the lead roles, is by far one of the best thriller movies of that year. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, it will engage you in its premise of a grandfather searching for the wrongdoer of his granddaughter and seeking justice. This thriller is available to stream on Netflix.

4.Chintu ka Birthday

This movie, produced by First Draft and directed by Devanshu Singh and Satyanshu Singh, was released in 2019. The story revolves around a small boy trying to celebrate his birthday in the war torn country of Iraq during Saddam Hussein’s fall in 2004. Don’t miss some great performances by Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome, Seema Pahwa and Vedant Chibber in the lead roles. This dark comedy is available to stream on Zee5.

5. Laila Majnu

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s creation in 2018, this movie marked the debut of two performers; Avinash Tiwari and Tripti Dimri. A romantic drama, set in the backdrop of beautiful Kashmir Valley, it revolves around the age old story of Laila and Majnu but with a modern face, carefully tackling the issue of depression. This beautiful romance is one of the best bollywood movies on OTT platforms and is available to stream on Zee5.