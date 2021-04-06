Bollywood has had a mixed bag of results with its OTT results in recent times. While the likes of Ludo, Raat Akeli Hai, and Bulbbul have succeeded in holding the viewers captive, others, including some high-anticipated flicks, ended up on disappointing notes. The OTT juggernaut though looks to only gain momentum. Here are 5 upcoming Hindi movies we are looking forward to on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other OTT platforms in the coming few months.

#1 The Big Bull

Director Kookie Gulati, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, and others join forces to reproduce the tale of one of India’s biggest financial scams. Based on the story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, the film has garnered interest, especially given the huge success of the recent web series Scam 1992. Among the big Bollywood releases this month, The Big Bull will be making its way to OTT in the second week of April.

Release date: 8 April

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

#2 Ajeeb Daastaans

An upcoming anthology on Netflix, Ajeeb Dastaans features an ensemble cast of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkana Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, and Manav Kaul. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani, this Hindi film showcases fractured relationships and unexplored spaces.

Release date: 16 April

Where to watch: Netflix

#3 Raat Baaki Hai

Raat Baaki Hai stars Annup Sonii, Paoli Dam, Rahul Dev, and Dipannita Sharma in lead roles. Touted to be a mystery, surrounding a murder, the film is said to be loaded with twists and turns, that unfold within a span of 24 hours.

Release date: 16 April

Where to watch: Zee5

#4 Toofaan

The blockbuster duo of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar join forces to woo us with their next collaboration, Toofaan. The duo, which had swept us off our feet with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, will be returning with a boxing drama this time around. And if the trailer is anything to go by, Toofaan promises to turn up the heat this May.

Release date: 21 May

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Bhuj: The Pride of India

The Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha starrer is set in 1971 during the India-Pakistan war featuring the brevity of the Indian army. Featuring Sanjay Dutt, and Sharad Kelkar in important roles, Bhuj promises an action-packed affair that Ajay Devgn is synonymous with.

Release date: Yet to be announced

Where to watch: Dinsey+Hotstar