A young woman, from the city of destiny, pens an open letter to Vizag, raving about its beauty and resilience in times of hardship.

Vizag, you are one of the most beautiful cities I’ve known. The beaches and the hilly range of the Eastern ghats, take you in their warm embrace. There are many accolades written about you and your charm, while the struggles and ordeals faced by you go unnoticed.

It was a lazy summer morning and I was woken up by the sound of gusty winds outside my window. As the gale seemed to intensify, I faintly recalled the cyclone warnings issued earlier. What seemed to be a passing storm, turned out to be a catastrophic cyclone named Hudhud. While we spent our days and nights in agony, you stood strong. You, as a city, brought your people together in a time of crisis and bounced back stronger than ever, showcasing your resilience in the face of adversity. The fallen trees, flooded streets, and broken homes all healed themselves to bring back what was once lost.

There was no looking back from then. Your ever-growing economy has set you up to be the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh. As your beaches continue to gain international recognition, your diverse population of flora and fauna has researchers come in from all across the country. Just when we thought nothing could go wrong, your streets took to a similar deserted look, once again. This time it was a global pandemic that put not only you but the whole world at a standstill.

Yet, you took care of us, you gave shelter to the needy, comforted those who missed their home, and gave hope when we were at our lowest. Even at times when the fierce waters of the Bay of Bengal crashed your shores, or when the harsh sun sucked the life off your green cover, you remained unmoved. Today, while you open up your streets for the public, I see the same zeal in your people as they fight for what they believe in.

I believe we have grown up together. Your resilience gives me the strength to face my fears, your compassion helps me connect with people and your generosity helps me find happiness in charity. I stand at one of your hilly peaks close enough to touch the sky and a step away from the deep sea below, thanking you for the lessons you’ve taught along the way.

Vizag, you are not just a city that steals hearts with your beauty. You are much more. All of the resilience, strength, harmony, and every pleasant attribute that your sons and daughters have grown synonymous with, all across the globe.

Submitted to Yo! by an ardent admirer of Vizag