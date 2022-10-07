With much anticipation, Friday is here which means it’s time to catch up on some OTT content. This weekend of September is packed with some exciting OTT releases, be it movies or web series. From crime thrillers to action fantasies, here is the list of the movies and web series releasing today on OTT platforms that you should be excited about. The gloomy monsoon weather calls for a movie night, or even a movie marathon this weekend. Continue your binge streak with all these trending web series and movies. Grab yourselves some popcorn and Coca-Cola, and get going!

Here is the list of interesting movies and web series releasing today on OTT platforms to binge-watch this weekend.

Alluri

Alluri is a recent Telugu cop thriller starring the versatile actor Sree Vishnu in the lead role. A fearless and sincere police officer goes to any extent to fulfil his responsibilities to maintain peace and order in society. But like every other hardworking cop, he is obstructed by a corrupt politician and a local goon, which takes a toll on his love life. How he fights against all odds to put an end to the atrocities under his jurisdiction forms the crux of Alluri. The movie was directed by Pradeep Varma and features Tanikella Bharani, Suman, Prudhvi, Ravi Varma, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Dongalunnaru Jagratha

Directed by Satish Tripura, this mystery thriller is one movie we are excited to watch. The movie’s cast includes Sri Simha, Samuthirakani, Preeti Asrani, and others in lead roles. This thriller is about Raju, a small-time thief who breaks into a car. Little did he know that the car had a unique security system which locks him inside. The vehicle becomes a cage with no way out. Raju, who locates a ticking bomb, races against time to survive. It will be interesting to watch if Raju makes it out of the car.

OTT platform: Netflix

Prey

Prey is an American sci-fi thriller, which was released as the fifth instalment of the Predator franchise. A sequel to the first four films, this movie is set in the year 1719 and follows Naru, a young Comanche woman trained as a healer who dreams of being a great hunter. One day, she sees a strange light in the sky and believes it to be a thunderbird, a legendary creature in North American history. But soon she realises that the light she is chasing is of an alien spaceship. The movie was directed by Dan Trachtenberg and stars Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Werewolf by Night

A venture of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Werewolf by Night is based on the Marvel Comics of the same name. The plot of this upcoming superhero action-fantasy thriller revolves around a secret group of monster hunters. On their mission to capture a powerful relic, the hunters fight against a dangerous monster. The movie was directed by Micheal Giacchino and stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Laura Donnelly, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Luckiest Girl Alive

A mystery thriller directed by Mike Barker, Luckiest Girl Alive is based on a book of the same name. A writer, who is soon to be the editor at The New York Times, lives the life of her dreams. With her lavish wedding just a few weeks away, she is forced to revisit a bitter experience she has as a schoolgirl, on which a true-crime documentary is being made. What role did she play in the haunting incident that happened years ago? Watch her as she relives the past while painting a balance with her present life. The movie stars Mila Kunis, Finn Wittrock, Connie Britton, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Glitch

Glitch is an upcoming Korean sci-fi drama series directed by Roh Deok and stars Jeon Yeo-been, Lee Dong-hwi, and others in key roles. The daughter of a rich family leads a happy life with a good job and a great boyfriend. But one day, her boyfriend goes missing leading her to associate with a UFO-watching group to trace him. How she uncovers a mysterious truth with the help of the group forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Midnight Club

The Midnight Club is an upcoming American horror fiction drama series created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong. The series is an adaptation of a 1994 book of the same name written by Christopher Pike. A group of seven terminally ill young adults reside in the Rotterdam Home and meet every midnight to share horrific stories. They make a pack that the first to pass away is responsible to communicate with others from the afterlife. When one of them dies, grave incidents unfold in the home. The series stars Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes

Conversation with a Killer is an upcoming biographical docu-series that narrates the 17 gruesome murders by Jeffrey Dahmer. A young lawyer is tasked by her boss to interview the mass murderer to know the what how and whys of his killings. As her conversation with him unfolds, she learns that he is not a psycho but someone mentally disturbed. The series includes court hearings, investigation sessions and much more.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which ones of these movies and web series releasing today on OTT platforms are you most excited about.

