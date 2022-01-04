Madhurawada is one of the fastest growing commercial, and residential areas of Visakhapatnam. With multi-fold development in the recent past, Madhurawada has become the centre for development of real estate. Within this category a number of residential complexes and gate communities have come up in and around Madhurawada. The main reason for the growth of this area is its close proximity to all the important facilities such as colleges, cinema theatres, restaurants, hospitals. Also, Madhurawada has the IT-SEZ and prominent tourist spots, like Rushikonda Beach and Kailasagiri, within a radius of 10-12kms. For a closer look at the residential scenario, here are 5 gated communities in and near Madhurawada:

#1 Panorama Hills:

Located in Yendada, just a couple of kilometres from Madhurawada, this gated community is a project of one of the leading real estate development companies, Shriram Properties. This project is a mix of luxurious villas, and spacious apartments, ranging between 2,637-5,200 sq.ft, which make up the 340 approx residential units. Panorama Hills stands out as one of the most sophisticated gated communities near Madhurawada with amenities like swimming pools, gym, rain water harvesting system, badminton courts, jogging tracks, 24×7 power backup and many other facilities.

#2 Aditya Fortune Towers:

Aditya Fortune Towers are located in Midhilapuri VUDA Colony, Madhurawada. This well planned gated community offers a total of 126 3BHK (1,980sq.ft) and 2BHK (1,640sq.ft) apartments, evenly distributed among three blocks, with each block consisting of ten floors. Facilities like a swimming pool, community hall, children play area, 24×7 security, and power backup are provided for its residents.

#3 Pebble Beach Villas:

This gated community, spread across 4.5 acres, is located 200 metres from the Rushikonda Beach. It consists of 54 luxurious 4BHK villas, well spaced from one another. Pebble Beach Villas is located close to the IT-SEZ, in Madhurawada. With spacious terraces, clubhouse, area for indoor games, landscaped gardens and many other facilities, this is one of the most well equipped gated communities near Madhurawada.

#4 Vaisakhi Skyline Apartments:

Located on the way from Yendada to GITAM (deemed to be University), these skilfully crafted apartments are one of the most recently constructed gated communities near Madhurawada. Spread across an area of 6 acres, this gated community holds of 612 residential units distributed among 5 blocks. With apartments ranging between 970 to 2,690 sq.ft, Vaisakhi Skyline offers facilities like 24×7 security, landscaped gardens, gymnasium, in-house maintenance staff and many more to its residents.

#5 MK Gold Coast:

Built by MK Builders, these lavish apartments are located on the Yendada to GITAM (deemed to be University) route. These high-rise apartments are under construction and occupancy has partially begun. MK Gold Coast is being provided with numerous facilities like banquet hall, terrace pool, gym, 24×7 security, and other features like earthquake proof structure and firefighting equipment. This gated community holds 555 3BHK apartments, located 1.5kms from Rushikonda Beach.