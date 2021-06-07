One of the rising stars in the Indian film industry, Sobhita Dhulipala is a name that has embedded itself in the hearts of every Indian. In her short career so far, she has already delivered some spectacular performances that have blown our minds, hinting at what she is going to do in the future. Last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Ghost Stories, this actress from Vizag has done films and web series in multiple languages and has been revered everywhere. Sobhita Dhulipala has taken on some difficult roles in her career, including Made in Heaven, an OTT web series.

She already has some exciting projects in the pipeline like Major, Kurup, Ponniyan Selvan and even a Hollywood film with Dev Patel.

Here we look at the best roles Sobhita Dhulipala has portrayed in her acting career so far that can be watched on OTT platforms:

#1 Raman Raghav 2.0

Sobhita’s debut performance in Raman Raghav 2.0 turned out to be a breakthrough one. And it wasn’t an easy character either that she essayed. In a film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal, Sobhita made her own mark which made her debut very memorable. This 2016 neo-noir psychological film is one of the best thrillers to watch ever made in India.

Where To Watch: Netflix

#2 Chef

A remake of the Hollywood film of the same name, Chef stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Though Sobhita Dhulipala only has a small role in the 2017 film, she leaves an impact with her performance as Vinnie, a friend of Saif’s character who encourages him to leave the restaurant job and rediscover his passion, along with bonding with his son. While the film didn’t do much good on its release, Sobhita’s performance was widely appreciated.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Goodachari

Goodachari is a 2018 Telugu film that marked the Tollywood debut of Sobhita Dhulipala. Starring Adivi Sesh in the lead, it is an espionage thriller that keeps you at the edge of your seats till the last moment. Sobhita plays the protagonist’s love-interest Sameera in the film and beautifully explores her different personalities. On its release, the film received rave reviews and was a success at the box office. With this film, Sobhita’s status as an actress went to another level.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

#4 Moothon

When it released back in 2019, Moothon was one Malayalam movie that had the whole nation talking about it. Mostly, the talk was about Nivin Pauly’s performance as a goon in the film, Sobhita’s portrayal of Rosie wasn’t missed. A bilingual film directed by Geetu Mohandas, Moothon is easily one of the best Malayalam movies to have released in recent times and was also premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

Where To Watch: Zee5, Aha (Telugu)

#5 Made in Heaven

Sobhita entered the OTT web series space with Made in Heaven, a romantic drama that is undoubtedly the best performance of her so far. As Tara Khanna, a wedding planner in New Delhi, she explored the themes of patriarchy and the dynamics of Indian weddings. Her performance in the show and her character’s development through the episodes has been praised by critics and the audience alike. A second season has been announced and filming began this year.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video