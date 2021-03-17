Making Vizag proud, actress Sobhita Dhulipala, hailing from the city, has bagged her first Hollywood project. The ‘Made In Heaven’ star will be seen in Dev Patel’s directorial debut, Monkey Man.

This film revolves around an unlikely hero who emerges from prison to take on a world embroiled in corporate greed and seeking revenge from those who took everything from him years before. Other than Dev Patel and Sobhita, the movie also features South African actor, Sharlto Copley, and Hindi actor, Sikandar Kher. Recently, Netflix announced that Monkey Man will be releasing on the OTT platform.

Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram, to announce her international Hollywood debut to her audience, and posted a couple of images of Hollywood Media Houses carrying the news. Seeking the viewers’ support, she wrote in the caption, “Wish me luck.”

Sharing her experience with the media, Ms Dhulipala revealed, “I had auditioned for it almost five years ago and I then got a call back in a few days for a screen test with Dev. I remember it was on the day I was leaving for the Cannes Film festival with my first film Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016). All these years later, along with many turns in the journey of the film and our individual lives, it looks like we belonged with each other all along.”

Sobhita, who was last seen in Ghost Stories, rose to fame with Amazon Prime Video’s Made In Heaven. She has worked in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam films. The Vizag girl’s upcoming projects are Major, starring Advi Sesh, Kurup with Dulquer Salmaan, Mani Ratnam’s Tamil magnum opus, and Made In Heaven S2.