On Sunday, Vizag reported 40 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. As per Special COVID-19 Officer for Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar, the district tally has gone upto 1,278. The COVID-19 Vizag status report, released on Sunday, projected that 776 cases are active so far while 495 patients have been discharged. The death toll in the district stands at 7.

The report further mentioned that Chettupalli, Doctors Colony, Dosuru, Arilova, Gavarakancharapalem, Gudlavanipalem, Indiranagar- Gopalapatnam, JNNURM Colony, Pineapple Colony, Kothamalapeta, Krishna Nagar, Mangapalem, Nehru Nagar, NGGO’s Colony, Madhurawada, Pedabodepalli, Ramayyapeta, Ramnagar Bazaar Road, Santhapalem, Sea Shells Apartments, Shanti Nagar, SIG Nagar, Subash Nagar, Vadlapudi R Colony, Valandapeta and Vadrapalli have been identified as the new containment clusters in Visakhapatnam. While 98 clusters have been marked as very active, 121 have been categorised under active. 64 clusters have been tagged dormant while another 30 have been denotified so far.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has reached 18,697 as the state recorded 998 new cases on Sunday. As per the COVID-19 status update, provided by the Andhra Pradesh Health Department, 961 of the new cases have been reported from residents of AP. Whereas 36 cases have been reported among those who returned from other states and one foreign returnee. The total death toll in the state has increased to 232.

Between Saturday and Sunday (9 AM-9 AM), Guntur reported 157 new COVID-19 cases, while East Godavari reported 118 and Kurnool with 97. Of the 36 patients who arrived in Andhra Pradesh from other states, 26 are from Telangana, 5 from Karnataka, 4 from Tamil Nadu and one each from Maharashtra.

The authorities in the state of Andhra Pradesh have now tested over 10,14,140 samples. 7907 individuals are getting treated in hospitals while 2136 are at the COVID-19 care centres.