On 12 February 2022, Visakhapatnam District Collector, Dr A. Mallikarjuna IAS, held a press conference at the District Collectorate. It was regarding an update on the review and coordination meeting, held earlier today, of the events during PFR 2022, and MILAN 2022, which will be held in Visakhapatnam. The said meeting was attended by officials from the Indian Navy, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary, Dr. Sameer Sharma IAS, Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate, and other district authorities.

The District Collector informed the media that repair and landscaping works are being done over a stretch of 15kms in Vizag. As a part of the beautification works, the authorities are decorating the city with fancy lights and colouring the walls and footpaths on both sides of the roads. Additionally, the authorities are also decorating tourist attractions, such as the INS Kursura Submarine Museum, the TU 142 Aircraft Museum on RK Beach Road, and other places across the city. These repair works have been undertaken by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the Visakhapatnam Port Trust. The District Collector has also mentioned that the authorities are spending a total of Rs. 29 crores for repair and beautification work in the city.

Speaking about the events during PFR 2022 and MILAN 2022, Visakhapatnam District Collector, Dr A. Mallikarjuna IAS, stated that the President’s Fleet Review, which is scheduled on 21 February, will be limited to certain Naval officers and dignitaries of the State, and Central Government. Eventually, photographs, and major highlights of the fleet review, will be released to the press post the event. The Hon’ble President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will arrive in the city on 20 February 2022. The Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, will also be attending the PFR 2022, alongside the President.

MILAN, a Multilateral Naval Exercise, will have its opening ceremony on 26 February 2022. This event, hosted by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) of the Indian Navy, will be attended by the Naval forces of more than 40 countries. The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, will arrive in Visakhapatnam on 27 February 2022, to take part in this historic event. An International City Parade will take place on the same day, from 5 pm to 6:45 pm. The parade will consist of a number of performances, displaying the rich culture of India, and a march past by the Naval forces of various countries. A stage will be set up near the Viswapriya Function Hall, for the dignitaries attending the event, to witness the visual spectacle. Also, seating arrangements will be made for 5,000 guests on the stretch of the RK Beach Road. Additionally, 40 screens will be erected across the city, for the people to watch the event. The International City Parade will take place across a stretch of 2.5kms from the Naval Coastal Battery (NCB) to The Park Hotel Junction.

Dr Mallikarjuna has also informed that rooms across 15 hotels in the city are being blocked for the delegates who will be arriving at the city to take part in MILAN. Also, to introduce the international delegates to the Indian culture, a MILAN Village is being set up at the ENC. This will have food stalls, handicrafts, and clothing that have originated from various parts of the country. The authorities are expecting around 900 international delegates. MILAN 2022 will end on March 4 2022.