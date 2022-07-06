On Tuesday, 5 July 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested four men accused of physical assault and robbery at the Bharat Petrol Bunk at Lawson’s Bay Colony. As per the police reports, the accused attacked Santhosh Kumar, a worker at the petrol bunk, snatched Rs 4,700 in cash and fled the scene.

At 2:40 am on 4 July, P Rakesh (A1), T Gouresh (A2), C Nook Raju (A3), and K Poorna Prasanth Kumar (A4), entered the bunk and honked as all the workers were resting. Despite Santhosh Kumar informing them the bunk has been closed, the accused forced him to fill petrol in their two-wheelers. Soon the four men started arguing aggressively with the worker and physically assaulted him.

As Tarun Kumar, another worker at the bunk, tried to bring the situation under control, the accused men snatched Rs 4,700 from Santhosh’s shirt pocket and fled the bunk. The following morning, Tarun Kumar approached the MVP Police Station and reported the robbery to the Visakhapatnam City Police.

As per the directives of D Gangadharam, ADCP (Crimes), a team was formed to trace the criminals. On the morning of 5 July 2022, the four men have been arrested near the Waltair Depot Junction. The stolen cash was recovered and two motorcycles, a Bajaj Pulsar and Honda Activa, were seized from the accused.

