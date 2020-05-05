382 migrant workers stranded in Gujarat reach home in Vizag District

Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), issued a press release to inform the public that migrant labour workers, who had been stranded in Gujarat following the COVID-19 lockdown, have all reached home safely in Vizag District. Due to the lockdown, workers from the districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam had been unable to go home and were stuck in Gujarat for 6 weeks.

In an attempt to ease the lockdown and help the stranded individuals, the MHA has decided to allow the movement of migrant workers and other persons under the following conditions.

Out of all the migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh, 382 members were from the Vizag District. On last Saturday (2nd May 2020), these workers were brought into the district via rail, according to the Collector. 76 workers were housed in the railway club, 76 of them in Sreenivasa Kalyanmandapam, 120 of them in Ashirwada Kalyanmandapam, and 110 of them in Ambedkar Bhavan.

The District Collector said, “COVID-19 tests were conducted and the lack of symptoms in any of the workers prompted the administration to decide to send the workers to their homes. The Government will also be giving Rs 2000 to each one of the migrant workers after the completion of the quarantine period”.

Previously, the Andhra Pradesh State Government reiterated that only stranded migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims, and students will be facilitated the inter-state movement. The AP Government urged the public not to come near the borders as they would be allowed in AP and there will be unnecessary trouble for them. The migrant workers are already in large numbers. They are being sent to the quarantine cells and COVID-19 tests are currently being done. As the quarantine cells are being flooded with the migrant workers, the AP State Government has requested the public to remain where ever they are.

Travelling can spread the virus and the elders in the family might also be at a greater risk of contracting the virus. To contain the COVID-19, the State Government said that all the necessary measures are being taken.