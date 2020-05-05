TTD resumes administrative operations owing to lockdown relaxation

During the initial surge of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, there were cases reported in the neighbourhood of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Following the Indian Government’s directives, the TTD had shut down the renowned Tirumala Temple as well as other temples under its wing on March 20. Ever since the lockdown, most of the TTD staff have been working from home, with only a skeletal staff coming to work at the administrative building. In line with the Central Government’s lockdown relaxations, the TTD has resumed temple administrative operations in Tirupati on Monday

The TTD has been cautiously taking up preventive measures to tackle the outbreak in its headquarters following the resuming of its administrative operations. Sharing the guidelines that are to be followed, TTD Joint Executive Officer (JEO), P Basant Kumar, informed that it is mandatory for the employees coming into work to wear face masks. Furthermore, the thermal screening will be done at the main entrance of the building. Even while seated inside the building, employees are required to maintain a minimum of six feet distance from each other.

The Balaji Institute of Surgery Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD), managed by the TTD, has also resumed outpatient (OP) services on Monday. The BIRRD Director, Dr Madanmohan Reddy said that OP services are being provided following all the precautionary methods prescribed by the centre. Screening of the patients for the virus will be arranged in the ground floor of the hospital and only then will they be allowed into the OP ward. A maximum of 10 patients will be allowed in the OP ward at any given time.

Although the administrative operations resumed, it is still uncertain as to when the Tirumala Temple will be open for pilgrims as the COVID-19 cases continue to soar across the country.