2020 proved to be a forgettable year for theatres. With cinema halls remaining shut for the best part of the year, several filmmakers chose to release films on OTT platforms. However, with lockdown relaxations gradually allowing the public to the theatres, films are once again beginning to find their feet at cinema halls. With the Sankranti season coming up, a few films have pinned hopes on setting the cash registers ringing at the box office. Here are 3 South Indian movies we are looking forward to experiencing in theatres during Sankranti 2021.

3 South Indian movies slated for a release during Sankranti 2021:

#1 Master

The big-ticker multi-starrer that is expected to light up screens in the festive season is Tamil’s Master. Featuring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has been the talk of the town ever since it was first announced. With the songs and teaser working wonders, the anticipation around the film has gone through the roof. Ending numerous speculations, the filmmakers, on Tuesday, confirmed that Master will be hitting the screens on 13 January, on the occasion of Sankranti.

Release Date: 13 January

#2 Red

After basking in the success of iSmaart Shankar, actor Ram is all set to greet the audience with yet another action thriller, Red. The official remake of the Tamil hit Thadam, Red will be making its way to the theatres this Sankranti. Featuring Ram Pothineni in a dual role, the Tirumala Kishore directorial has caught the eye with its recently released trailer. Red also features Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma, and Amrita Aiyer among others.

Release Date: 14 January

#3 Krack

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Krack is an upcoming cop drama featuring Ravi Teja and Sruthi Hassan as the leads. While the film was originally slated to release in May, the coronavirus induced lockdown meant that the makers had to reshuffle their schedule. The film’s teaser garnered a thumping response, raising the stakes among the audience. As per a recent announcement from the film’s unit, Krack will be hitting the screens on 14 January.

Release Date: 14 January