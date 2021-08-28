A 3-member gang from Visakhapatnam has been caught stealing copper wires in the Vizianagaram District. After receiving multiple complaints from people about the theft of copper wires, Vizianagaram police constituted a special team and arrested the three culprits on Friday. The police team has recovered close to 310 kg of copper wires from the accused.

The accused have been identified as G Shankar Rao, Ch Ramu and Nakka Appa Rao. All of them hail from Duvvada in Visakhapatnam District.

The Vizianagaram police got into action after receiving a credible tip. They intercepted the three suspects travelling in a car at Kandivalasa Junction on National Highway-16. The recovered 310 kg of copper wires has been valued at over Rs. 2 lakh. The police have also seized the car, and the kits, used by the accused to cut the copper wires from the transformers.

A case, on the theft of copper wires, has been registered against the three Visakhapatnam individuals. After taking them into custody, the police team interrogated the suspects where they confessed to the crime.

This trio had apparently been stealing copper wires from the transformers of agriculture feeders at Bhogapuram, Nellimarla, Bobbili and Ramabhadrapuram areas in Vizianagaram. The gang was also involved in 16 other house robberies in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and East Godavari districts. According to the police, one of the suspects, G Shankar Rao was pursuing MCom and then had to choose the life of stealing to clear the debts taken for her sister’s wedding.

In June 2021, five people were arrested in Visakhapatnam for stealing copper rods worth Rs. 2 lakh from a godown of VPL Integral CFS Pvt. Ltd. A complaint had been filed at Gajuwaka police station after which the police had gotten into action and arrested the suspects. The police had recovered a copper rod worth Rs. 1.1 lakh from the accused.