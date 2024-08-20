A two-day National Hindi Seminar titled “Latest Hindi Parliamentary Committee Questionnaire and Quarterly Progress Report” has begun at RINL, the corporate body of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, in collaboration with HPCL under the Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) of Visakhapatnam. The event was inaugurated on 20 August 2024.

The seminar was inaugurated today at the Centre for HRD-Nagarjuna of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant by Dr Suresh Chandra Pandey, Director (Personnel) of RINL.

In his inaugural address, Dr Pandey emphasized RINL’s commitment to effectively implementing Hindi and highlighted the various initiatives taken by TOLIC with the support of its member offices. He also discussed the beneficial programs being conducted by RINL and TOLIC and pledged full support from RINL Management for such initiatives.

The seminar received significant backing from both RINL and HPCL. Dharmvir, General Manager (Projects) of HPCL, was present as a special guest and praised RINL’s efforts in organizing valuable programs like this one, affirming HPCL’s willingness to support future events.

Delegates from various TOLIC member offices, as well as Hindi Officers from organizations under the Ministry of Steel (MoS), including SAIL, MOIL, KIOCL, MSTC, banks, and the Fishery Survey of India, are participating in the seminar.

Dr Lalan Kumar, GM (Rajbhasha & Hospitality) at RINL, Visakhapatnam, warmly welcomed the dignitaries to the National Hindi Seminar. The event was coordinated by Dr T Hymavathi, AGM (Rajbhasha) at RINL, with J V V R Suresh, Hindi Nodal Officer at HPCL, delivering the vote of thanks.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.