Another case of an ATM robbery has come to light in Visakhapatnam. It occurred at an ICICI Bank ATM in Gajuwaka. According to the complainant, the robbery took place some time between 5 PM on Tuesday and 7 AM on Wednesday. However, the robbery was thwarted as the thieves were unsuccessful in stealing anything from the ATM. In this regard, Visakhapatnam police have made two arrests.

According to the complaint, filed at Duvvada Police Station on Wednesday morning, the ICICI Bank ATM at Vadlapudi was inspected by the complainant on Tuesday and found to be in good condition. But when he revisited the ATM on Wednesday morning, he noticed that the machine had been severely damaged.

Further police investigation revealed that two thieves had attempted to steal cash from the ATM but failed to do so. A team of Visakhapatnam police officers, led by Inspector of Police (South Sub-Division Crime), P Suryanarayana, investigated this ATM robbery and arrested the two accused.

The accused have been identified as 38-year-old Tarini Madhava Rao and 25-year-old Kanithi Pratap. Both live near the ATM in Vadlapudi, Visakhapatnam.

This can be added to the list of ATM robberies in recent months. In most of these cases, the accused failed to steal any cash and had to run away. The police have been rapid in catching the thieves and bringing them to justice. Two weeks ago, a team of Visakhapatnam police had arrested the accused of a failed ATM robbery in quick time.

While the cops have been active in busting these criminals and preventing robberies, a steady rise in criminal activities in the district can be noted since the beginning of this year.